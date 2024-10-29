Gandapur disburses monthly stipends among girl students from merged areas

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur launched the cash disburse­ment of monthly stipends for fe­male students from the merged tribal districts during an event held at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday.

Under the Adolescent Girls’ Stipend Program, launched in partnership with the World Food Program, girls from grades 6 to 12 in the merged tribal dis­tricts will receive a monthly sti­pend of Rs 1,000. The initiative, with a total cost of Rs 1.14 bil­lion, will be funded 82% by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment and 18% by the World Food Program. The stipends are conditional on a minimum attendance of 70% and aim to enhance girls’ enrolment in schools, which has already seen a 14% increase in the region.

While addressing the event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the current provincial government is adopting innovative methods to increase literacy rates among girls, aiming to boost enrolment in girls’ schools and minimize dropout rates. He highlighted that promoting girls’ education remains a top priority, as edu­cated girls contribute to an ed­ucated society.

He stressed the need to foster positive societal attitudes to­ward girls, whom he described as a blessing, and urged parents to follow Islamic teachings in the education and upbringing of their daughters. Gandapur un­derlined the government’s com­mitment to providing equal op­portunities across all sectors. He explained that this initiative is intended to nurture girls’ tal­ents and contribute to national progress.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Ele­mentary and Secondary Ed­ucation Faisal Khan Tarakai, Deputy Speaker of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suraya Bibi, Secretary of Ele­mentary and Secondary Edu­cation Masood Ahmed, repre­sentatives from the World Food Programme, as well as students and teachers from government schools in the merged districts.