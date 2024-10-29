Gillespie appointed as Pakistan’s Interim white-ball head coach

LAHORE - Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s current red-ball head coach, will assume additional duties as the interim head coach for the white-ball team during Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB announced: “Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia following Gary Kirsten’s resignation, which the board has accepted.” Appointed in April 2024, Gillespie was initially tasked with leading Pakistan’s Test side, while Gary Kirsten took charge of the white-ball team. However, Kirsten stepped down due to reported conflicts over central contracts and player selection for the white-ball series in Australia and Zimbabwe. The PCB recently revised the selection protocol following Pakistan’s heavy Test defeat to England, excluding coaches and captains from selection committee voting—a shift that reportedly did not align with Kirsten’s vision. As a result, Gillespie will temporarily lead Pakistan in both red and white-ball formats, marking a significant transitional phase for the team.