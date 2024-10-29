Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Gold prices dip by Rs900 per tola

October 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs283,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs284,300  on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs771 to Rs242,970 from Rs243,741 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs222,722 from Rs223,430, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08, respectively.  The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,739 from $2,748, the association reported.

