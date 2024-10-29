Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Government moves to expand Supreme Court bench from 17 to 23 judges

Government moves to expand Supreme Court bench from 17 to 23 judges
Web Desk
3:38 PM | October 29, 2024
National

The government has initiated plans to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23, with an official bill set to be introduced in the National Assembly soon, sources report.

Following a private bill already submitted by PML-N’s Daniyal Chaudhry on Private Members’ Day, the official bill to amend the current structure of the Supreme Court is expected to be presented in the National Assembly session on Friday.

If approved, the bill would bring the total number of Supreme Court judges, including the chief justice, to 23. Additionally, discussions are underway to consider further amendments to the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Act.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024