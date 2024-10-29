Government moves to expand Supreme Court bench from 17 to 23 judges

The government has initiated plans to increase the number of judges from 17 to 23, with an official bill set to be introduced in the National Assembly soon, sources report.

Following a private bill already submitted by PML-N’s Daniyal Chaudhry on Private Members’ Day, the official bill to amend the current structure of the is expected to be presented in the National Assembly session on Friday.

If approved, the bill would bring the total number of judges, including the chief justice, to 23. Additionally, discussions are underway to consider further amendments to the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Act.