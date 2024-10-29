Govt employees in KPK protesting for salaries, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that universities are shutting down in KPK due to lack of funds. She said the people of the ‘Fitna Party’ are dreaming of hospitals going bankrupt in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government employees can be seen protesting daily over unpaid salaries, she added. Azma said new hospitals are being built in Punjab, and renovations of existing hospitals are underway. Work has already begun on Punjab’s first cancer hospital, while a cardiology hospital in Sargodha is in progress, she said and added that the construction of PIC-2 in Lahore will also commence soon. She expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif. She remarked that a person sitting in Peshawar seems to think that government hospitals in Punjab are going bankrupt, which is quite absurd. People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still receiving treatment in Punjab’s hospitals. Those incompetent individuals who cannot provide basic facilities like health, education, and infrastructure in their own province point fingers at Punjab, she said and added these people have become blind, mute, and deaf in their hatred for the Sharif family. The Information Minister stated that action will be taken against anyone, including those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who breaks the law. The miscreants will not be treated with kid gloves. She said no developmental projects or new initiatives are happening in KPK, which is why there is no need for advertisements for tenders. She added that in Punjab, new public welfare projects are introduced every week, and promoting it is a legal requirement.

Azma Bokhari asked, for 11 years, what changes or revolutions have been brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? People there are forced to travel in dollies, she said and added that instead of constantly raising finger on Maryam Nawaz, hold your Chief Minister accountable for his performance in KPK.

She said Maryam Nawaz is addressing both air and political pollution at the same time. She asked who would be accountable for the absurdities and political filth that PTI had spread. Constantly badmouthing Maryam Nawaz cannot hide the incompetence of KPK Chief Minister, she concluded.