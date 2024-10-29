Govt mulls to retain MPs body ahead of 27th amendment

ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday decided to retain the special parliamentary committee, which had held consultations in detail before the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment ahead of next task of bringing another amendment.

According to parliamentary officials, the final decision about the proposed 27th amendment would be taken by the special parliamentary committee. The committee being headed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has the representation of all political parties.

According to sources, the government and the PPP would consult on the proposed 27th amendment during the parliamentary session.

The government sources revealed that no any specific timeframe had been fixed for the 27th amendment.

“The proposed amendment will be presented by the unanimous approval from all political parties,” added the government sources.

While on the other hand, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that there is no dialogue yet to go for the draft 27th Constitutional Amendment.