ICCI, SBP unite to enhance trade, support entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) can collaborate on trade finance initiatives to facilitate imports and exports. They can also jointly promote microfinance schemes for entrepreneurs and conduct research on economic trends, challenges, and opportunities.

This has been stated by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi while talking to the State Bank of Pakistan’s visiting delegation headed by the Chief Manager Adnan Imran, comprising Deputy Chief Manager, Imtiaz Ali and Deputy Director, Saeeda Bano. He said that ICCI is one of the premier chambers of the country, promoting economic activities in the region through close liaison between the government departments and private sector and SMEs growth through startups, incubators, entrepreneurships and industry-academia linkages are some of its traits.

The ICCI president highlighted that provision of level playing field by ensuring ease of doing business atmosphere to the community is the prime responsibility of the chamber and that he is taking drastic measures to successfully achieve the objectives, adding that constitution of a Think Tank, R&D section, digitalisation of the ICCI etc are on the cards for the purpose.

Talking about the potential areas of collaboration between ICCI-SBP, he said that both the institutions can work together on trade finance initiatives to facilitate imports and exports, jointly promote microfinance schemes for entrepreneurs, conduct joint research on economic trends, challenges and opportunities, establish business support centres for entrepreneur, organise training sessions for entrepreneurs and establish mentorship programmes for startups by exercising collective wisdom to explore and grasp the opportunities. On the occasion, a consensus was evolved that State Bank of Pakistan will establish a Facilitation Desk at its premises for the awareness and education of the entrepreneurs and on its part ICCI will appoint a focal person for the better coordination and connectivity to achieve the cherished goals of enhancing economic activities in the region.

On his part, Chief Manager SBP Adnan Imran apprised the ICCI president that the bank is going to organise a session on Islamic Banking in collaboration with the chamber on November 26 in a befitting manner for the benefit of the business community as well as a session on women entrepreneurship on 19th of November 2024 to support women entrepreneurs in the region and to encourage them to significantly contribute in country’s development. Deputy Chief Manager SBP Imtiaz Ali stated that the bank is steadfast in holding awareness events on startups, capacity building, research etc in collaboration with the ICCI to fill the existing gap by identifying the challenges and thereby promoting mentorship through comprehensive training sessions.

Both sides agreed that this vital collaboration can raise economic growth, support businesses, Job creation and diversified entrepreneurship ecosystem in the region. The ICCI Senior Vice President Abdur Rehman Siddiqui underlined the need for provision of maximum possible facilities to the business community especially women entrepreneurs for the economic wellbeing of the country. Saeeda Bano, Deputy Director SBP, and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry also shared their visions on the subject by emphasising the continuity of initiatives between the two prestigious institutions.