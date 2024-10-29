Court likely to indict Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi are set to face indictment in a fresh Toshakhana case on Tuesday.

The proceedings will be held by Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. This comes just days after Bushra Bibi was granted bail in this high-profile case.

Their legal representation, led by Barrister Salman Safdar, will appear on behalf of Imran and Bushra, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutors, Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed, will argue the state’s case. Both Imran, currently in custody, and his wife are expected to be present in court, where they will receive copies of the case challan.

The former prime minister and his wife, already held at Adiala Jail, were initially arrested on July 13 in a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation linked to Toshakhana gifts. This arrest occurred soon after their expected release from a different legal matter, the "un-Islamic Nikah" case, from which they were recently acquitted by an Islamabad district and sessions court.

The NAB reference centers on a jewelry set reportedly gifted by the Saudi crown prince to Bushra Bibi during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister. The set included a ring, bracelet, necklace, and earrings, received in May 2021. According to the NAB, Imran and Bushra unlawfully retained this jewelry set, violating regulations that require such gifts to be deposited with Toshakhana.

The valuation records mention that a necklace and earrings from this set were sold in May 2018 for €300,000 and €80,000, respectively, although no pricing information was obtained for the bracelet and ring. On May 28, 2021, the jewelry was appraised at Rs70.56 million, including a Rs50.64 million value for the necklace and Rs10.50 million for the earrings.

However, the estimated 50 percent price payable to retain the items should have been Rs30.57 million, leading to a shortfall of Rs30.28 million to the state treasury.

The NAB reference further claims that Imran and Bushra violated the NAB Ordinance and that the investigation against the couple was initiated on the NAB chairman’s instructions on August 1, 2022. It also notes that retained 58 of 108 Toshakhana gifts during his time as prime minister.