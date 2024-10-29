IRS team arrives in Tashkent

PESHAWAR - A sixteen-member dele­gation from the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Peshawar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for a seven-day educational and recreational tour.

The delegation depart­ed from Islamabad Inter­national Airport yester­day, traveling via Dubai. In addition to Tashkent, the delegation will vis­it historical, educational, and recreational sites in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, includ­ing the tombs of Imam Bukhari and Amir Tai­mur, as well as the Mir Arab Madrassa. The dele­gation will also visit var­ious universities in Uz­bekistan.

This goodwill tour to the Central Asian Mus­lim state of Uzbekistan is led by IRS Chairman Dr Iqbal Khalil. Delega­tion members include IRS Vice-Chairman and for­mer Chairman of the Pe­shawar Secondary Board Prof. Dr Fazl-ur-Rehman Qureshi; renowned phy­sician Dr Khalid Saiful­lah; prominent business­man from Peshawar Haji Aslam; engineers Izhar Ahmed, Nasir-ul-Mulk, Za­hoor Ahmed, and Jahang­ir Khattak; Anwar Murad Ali Shah of Swabi; Exec­utive Director of Book on Wheels Ahmed Hussain; Dr Haroon Haider; Dr Ha­bib Ullah; educationist Meraj Nabi; businessman and social figure Kazim Ullah; and Suleiman Khan.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee for Central Asian Republics at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­tries, Peshawar, Naeem Rehman, is the chief or­ganizer of this tour.