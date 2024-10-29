IRS team arrives in Tashkent

PESHAWAR - A sixteen-member delegation from the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Peshawar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for a seven-day educational and recreational tour.
The delegation departed from Islamabad International Airport yesterday, traveling via Dubai. In addition to Tashkent, the delegation will visit historical, educational, and recreational sites in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, including the tombs of Imam Bukhari and Amir Taimur, as well as the Mir Arab Madrassa. The delegation will also visit various universities in Uzbekistan.
This goodwill tour to the Central Asian Muslim state of Uzbekistan is led by IRS Chairman Dr Iqbal Khalil. Delegation members include IRS Vice-Chairman and former Chairman of the Peshawar Secondary Board Prof. Dr Fazl-ur-Rehman Qureshi; renowned physician Dr Khalid Saifullah; prominent businessman from Peshawar Haji Aslam; engineers Izhar Ahmed, Nasir-ul-Mulk, Zahoor Ahmed, and Jahangir Khattak; Anwar Murad Ali Shah of Swabi; Executive Director of Book on Wheels Ahmed Hussain; Dr Haroon Haider; Dr Habib Ullah; educationist Meraj Nabi; businessman and social figure Kazim Ullah; and Suleiman Khan.
Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee for Central Asian Republics at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Peshawar, Naeem Rehman, is the chief organizer of this tour.