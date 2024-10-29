Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs

JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs
NEWS WIRE
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  An important meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Central Majlis-e-Shura has been summoned for Nov 2 in Islamabad to conduct an in-depth discussion on the current national and international political situation. According to JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri, the meeting, chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will conduct an in-depth discussion and analysis of the party’s performance regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The meeting will examine the effects, and background of the amendment, which was passed by Parliament on October 20-21, 2024, the spokesman said. The meeting will also discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian issue.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1730096838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024