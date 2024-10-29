Khawaja Nafay’s century leads Karachi Blues to victory in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE - Khawaja Mohammad Nafay marked his first-class debut with a memorable unbeaten century, leading Karachi Region Blues to a commanding nine-wicket win over Quetta Region on day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25.

Playing at the Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, Karachi Blues chased down the target with ease, thanks to an unbroken 175-run stand between Nafay and Abdullah Fazal. Nafay finished on 103 off 193 balls, including 11 fours and a six, while Fazal contributed 82 runs off 177 balls.

Islamabad Region clinched a 326-run victory over Abbottabad Region at the National Ground, Islamabad. Fast bowler Musa Khan shone with a five-wicket haul, dismissing Abbottabad for just 110 in pursuit of a daunting 437-run target. Earlier, Faizan Riaz’s 156 and Sarmad Bhatti’s 135 had helped Islamabad declare at 419-7.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Hyderabad Region set a target of 297 for Larkana Region after being bowled out for 252 in their second innings. Resuming their first innings at 243-7, Larkana were bowled out for 267. Hyderabad’s captain Kashif Bhatti bagged three wickets.

In turn, with a 44-run first innings lead, Hyderabad Region were bundled out for 252 in 67.4 overs. Mohammad Suleman coming to bat at number four, top-scored with a 192-ball 112, hitting 16 fours and a six. Larkana’s Shahzaib Aziz was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 13.4 overs.

Elsewhere, Lahore Region Whites are 72 runs away from victory over Faisalabad Region at Diamond Ground, Islamabad, with eight wickets in hand going into the final day.Resuming their second innings (following on) at 103-3, Faisalabad Region were bowled out for 301 in 86.2 overs setting a 119-run target.

Atiq-ur-Rehman (94, 143b, 16x4s), Ali Shan (80, 144, 15x4s) and Faheem Ashraf (52) scored half-centuries. For Lahore Region Whites, Mohammad Salman bagged six wickets for 73, while Ahmed Bashir took three wickets for 42, taking his match tally to 10-69.

In other matches, Peshawar Region ended third day’s play with 100 runs lead and 10 second innings wickets in hand against Karachi Region Whites. At stumps, Peshawar Region were 10 for no loss in two overs. Bahawalpur Region will require 123 more runs to win with six wickets in hand on the final day, when their batters Abid Ali (37*) and Mohammad Umair (3*) come to bat against AJK at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Imam-ul Haq scored his 12th first-class hundred as Multan were 282 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three with a nine-run lead. Imam returned undefeated on 159 off 186 balls, which included 18 fours and a six, while Sharoon Siraj scored an unbeaten 47 off 103 balls, hitting eight fours.