KP CM to launch electronic Property Card in merged districts

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has decided to launch an electronic Jaidad (Property) Card as part of the ongoing land record reforms in the province.

This initiative aims to provide citizens with easy and secure access to their land records through an integrated system. The Jaidad Card will initially be introduced in the merged districts and will function as an e-passbook. Through this card, citizens will be able to access all their land records easily by scanning the QR code on the card using a smartphone.

The Chief Minister made this decision while chairing a meeting of the Board of Revenue, held on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Reve­nue Nazir Abbasi, Additional Chief Secre­taries Abid Majeed and Ikramullah, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other senior of­ficials of the Board of Revenue.

During the briefing about the Jai­dad Card, it was explained that the card would effectively prevent potential tam­pering and manipulation of land records while creating convenience for citizens in obtaining land records and addressing other revenue-related matters. Further­more, the card will contain a complete re­cord of every citizen’s owned land in any district, and a mobile app will be availa­ble for verifying the information provid­ed on the card.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister stated that the launch of the elec­tronic Jaidad Card would be a key initia­tive of the provincial government in the context of revenue reforms, ensuring that citizens face no difficulties in accessing their land records. He added that the cur­rent provincial government is effectively utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for land record reforms, which will ensure transparency in all mat­ters related to land records.

Moreover, the Jaidad Card will not only provide citizens with various facilities but will also help resolve disputes related to property ownership.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the formal launch of the property card as soon as possible so that citizens can avail themselves of this modern facility without any delay.