KP CM to launch electronic Property Card in merged districts

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has decided to launch an electronic Jaidad (Property) Card as part of the ongoing land record reforms in the province.
This initiative aims to provide citizens with easy and secure access to their land records through an integrated system. The Jaidad Card will initially be introduced in the merged districts and will function as an e-passbook. Through this card, citizens will be able to access all their land records easily by scanning the QR code on the card using a smartphone.
The Chief Minister made this decision while chairing a meeting of the Board of Revenue, held on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretaries Abid Majeed and Ikramullah, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other senior officials of the Board of Revenue.
During the briefing about the Jaidad Card, it was explained that the card would effectively prevent potential tampering and manipulation of land records while creating convenience for citizens in obtaining land records and addressing other revenue-related matters. Furthermore, the card will contain a complete record of every citizen’s owned land in any district, and a mobile app will be available for verifying the information provided on the card.
Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister stated that the launch of the electronic Jaidad Card would be a key initiative of the provincial government in the context of revenue reforms, ensuring that citizens face no difficulties in accessing their land records. He added that the current provincial government is effectively utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for land record reforms, which will ensure transparency in all matters related to land records.
Moreover, the Jaidad Card will not only provide citizens with various facilities but will also help resolve disputes related to property ownership.
The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the formal launch of the property card as soon as possible so that citizens can avail themselves of this modern facility without any delay.