KP Food Authority intensifies operations against adulteration mafia

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its operations against the adulteration mafia across the province, conducting raids in Mardan, Lower Dir, and Dera Ismail Khan.

These raids resulted in the confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of substandard ketchup, banned Chinese salt, and fake honey. According to a spokesperson for the Food Authority, a recent operation by the Mardan Food Safety team led to raids at warehouses in Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and Toro Chowk, seizing approximately 2,000 kilograms of substandard ketchup. Among the confiscated items were 25 kilograms of Chinese salt and 15 kilograms of unauthorized food colouring. All harmful products were taken into official custody, and a heavy fine was imposed on the warehouse owner.

In a similar raid, the Lower Dir team seized over 55 kilograms of fake honey from a hotel near Timergara Adda and issued a fine to the hotel owner.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the food safety team conducted a kitchen inspection at a local biryani shop, uncovering banned Chinese salt and subsequently sealing the kitchen. The spokesperson also noted that further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the violators.

Director General (DG) of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the inspection teams for their actions and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continuing its crackdown on adulterated and harmful food products.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru emphasised that the supply and sale of adulterated food are unacceptable, directing officials to take action against such elements. He added that strict legal measures would be enforced to root out the malicious business of food adulteration.