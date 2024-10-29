KP govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) has directed an inquiry into the factory fire at the Peshawar Economic Zone and requested the submission of a report within 30 days for the chief minister’s review.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat formally in­structed the Chief Secretary in a letter on Mon­day to conduct the inquiry into the fire incident that occurred in a factory at the Peshawar Eco­nomic Zone.

The letter states that the fire incident, which took place on October 26, 2024, has raised sig­nificant concerns regarding adherence to safe­ty protocols. Specific instructions should have been issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation & Set­tlement Department, the Industries Depart­ment, and the KP Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to pre­vent such incidents.

The inquiry will determine the root cause of the fire and the factors that contributed to the disastrous incident, as well as assess the com­pliance of the industrial unit’s management with the instructions issued by the concerned departments.

The inquiry will identify individuals involved in any lapses regarding compliance with safety protocols and fix responsibility.

Additionally, it will provide recommendations to avoid such tragic incidents in the future, en­sure strict adherence to safety protocols, and conduct a general assessment of all industrial units in the province concerning their compli­ance with safety protocols and any other mat­ters deemed appropriate during the course of the inquiry.