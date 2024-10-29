Tuesday, October 29, 2024
KP Minister, DDAC body chief visit Dist Jail

October 29, 2024
ABBOTTABAD  -  To address inmates’ con­cerns, KP Minister for Prisons Hamayun Khan, along with Chairman of the District Develop­ment Advisory Commit­tee (DDAC) MPA Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Jadoon and former MPA Nisar Safdar Jadoon, visited the Dis­trict Jail Abbottabad.

During their visit, they listened to the issues faced by the inmates and directed immediate solu­tions.

The Minister also an­nounced an immediate change in the jail’s food menu, which will be im­plemented starting Tues­day. Emphasizing the provincial government’s commitment, Hama­yun Khan stated that ef­forts were being made to enhance development across the province and improve facilities within prisons.

He highlighted that inmates have rights that must be respected, noting that Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur has consistently is­sued directives to en­sure that maximum fa­cilities are provided to inmates in accordance with prison laws.

