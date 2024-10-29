Lahore Police to provide foolproof security during anti-polio campaign

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday announced that the police force was fully mobilised to support the vaccination teams. He said a comprehensive security plan had been established, which included the deployment of 498 motorcycle squads and 83 mobile patrol units to safeguard the polio teams during the five-day initiative. In addition to these resources, 381 upper subordinates and over 1,000 police personnel would be assigned to protect the vaccination teams. The police department had also designated divisional focal persons to oversee security operations for the anti-polio efforts, he added. The CCPO emphasised that security would remain on high alert throughout the duration of the campaign, adding that security for the vaccination teams would also be ensured through surveillance from the Safe City Authority’s cameras.

Special arrangements had been made at city entry points and transit locations to protect the polio teams administering vaccines, he added. The CCPO Lahore instructed the supervisory officers to personally monitor security measures in their respective areas and ensure effective patrolling by the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units. He reiterated that the Lahore Police was committed to utilising all available resources to secure a safe future for children. Meanwhile, Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood underscored the national duty of polio eradication during his visit to Kacha Mison Road and Cantt areas, here on Monday. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, and Assistant Commissioner City, Rai Babar, who briefed him on the performance of polio teams. During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed operational records, micro-plans.

He urged the field teams to work diligently, stating, “Polio eradication is a national obligation; neglecting this mission is equivalent to neglecting our duty. This is a mission to prevent disability, and I encourage the polio teams to work with commitment and zeal.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner, along with Secretary Board Rizwan Nazir, inspected examination centers at China Chowk for the second annual intermediate exams. He checked attendance sheets in accordance with roll number slips and reviewed the examination center inspection record register.

The Commissioner also monitored ongoing surveillance through CCTV cameras in all examination halls to ensure the integrity of the examination process. Additionally, he took a moment to encourage a special needs student taking the exam, recognizing their determination and resilience.

Minister appeals for success of polio eradication campaign

Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora has urged the public to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign taking place across Punjab from October 28 to November 3. He called on parents to have their children under five years of age vaccinated against polio and to fully cooperate with polio workers, demonstrating their responsibility as responsible citizens. The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had officially launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign with a target of achieving zero polio cases in the province.

During the campaign, over twenty million children would receive polio vaccination drops.

Minister Arora emphasised that it was our duty to ensure that all children were vaccinated to prevent lifelong disabilities caused by polio.