Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Lahore tops global pollution rankings again as air quality deteriorates

11:12 AM | October 29, 2024
Lahore, famously known as the "City of Gardens," once again topped the list of the world's most polluted cities. On Tuesday, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 347, with PM2.5 particulate matter levels measured well above the World Health Organization's recommended safety thresholds.

In certain areas, including Maratab Ali Road and Gulberg, AQI levels surpassed a hazardous 500, prompting the provincial government to issue an emergency alert for Lahore.

Health experts have advised residents to wear masks, keep doors and windows shut during heavy smog, and limit outdoor physical activities to reduce health risks.

The Meteorological Department reported a dip in temperatures across the city and forecasted further declines along with dry weather in the coming weeks, indicating that smog conditions may persist for some time.

