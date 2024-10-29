Tuesday, October 29, 2024
MNA urges joint action on global issues

Monitoring Report
October 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD  -  Member of the National Assembly and President of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), Syed Naveed Qamar, called for collective efforts to tackle global challenges, including climate change, at the opening session of the 45th PGA Forum hosted in Pakistan.

In his address, Qamar welcomed international delegates, emphasizing the significance of shared experiences among parliamentarians in promoting justice and the rule of law worldwide. He highlighted that coordinated action is crucial for humanity’s welfare, asserting that global progress depends on unity.

“This forum is for activists and parliamentarians committed to human rights and democracy,” Qamar stated. “The leaders gathered here aim to make the world a more livable place, aligning with the PGA’s ultimate mission.”

He praised the unique role of PGA as a global organization, encouraging delegates to learn from each other’s successes and setbacks. Addressing the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC), he advocated for open discussions on the forum’s achievements and challenges.

Qamar underscored the need to mobilize PGA’s presence in Asia and Europe, noting that climate change is a challenge beyond the capacity of any single nation. He urged parliamentarians to engage in candid discourse and return with actionable plans for their countries.

