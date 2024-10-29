Moscow, Islamabad desire Afghan settlement: Russian speaker

In her address to Senate, Valentina I Matvienko says both sides have same understanding on issues of global security, stability, prohibition of lethal weapons..

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation Valentina I. Matvienko on Monday said both Russian and Pakistan were interested in an Afghan settlement and provision of security in Central Asia.

“I am sure that we shall sustain our mutual understanding on the issues of global security and stability, prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, prohibition of biological, chemical and toxin weapons, inadmissibility of imposing illegal sanctions mechanisms and of all forms of politicization of humanitarian dialogues,” Speaker Matvienko said while addressing a special sitting of the Senate here.

She went on to say that the visit of the parliamentary delegation of the Federation Council to Islamabad was another step towards an enhanced Russian-Pakistani political and parliamentary dialogue. This dialogue is successfully developing at the top and high levels within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, other regional and international organizations, she added.

“The relations between our countries have a long history. Even in the most difficult times, Moscow and Islamabad kept up a dialogue. And now one may note with satisfaction the similarity of our approaches to the majority of issues on the international agenda,” she underlined.

Talking about trade, Speaker Matvienko said for the past year alone, Russian-Pakistani trade turnover has grown by more than 50 percent and exceeded one billion dollars for the first time. She highlighted that developing international transport corridors, primarily the North-South International Transport Corridor, is relevant for both countries.

“This route is already operational, strengthening the connectivity between North Eurasia and the Global South. We welcome Pakistan’s interest in the project.”

She expressed her pleasure that women in Pakistan were significantly represented in both federal and provincial assemblies.

“We share similar goals, joint tasks and plans in many ways; so there will be joint actions,” she said, adding that they fully count work to develop cooperation between Russia and Pakistan for the benefit of both countries.

In his welcome note, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addressing the house said the event represented another important step in strengthening the growing ties between Pakistan and Russia. “Two nations are connected by a shared commitment to regional stability, peace, and prosperity.”

As Ambassador to Malta and Permanent Representative to the UN, Matvienko significantly advanced Russia’s interests on the global stage, earning respect for her ability to navigate complex diplomatic landscapes and foster cooperation, the chairman said.

Senator Gilani added that her current role as Speaker of the Federation Council marked a pinnacle of achievement, making her one of the most influential women in Russian politics. Under her leadership, the Federation Council has been instrumental in advancing Russia’s legislative agenda and deepening international cooperation, he noted.

“Today’s gathering is not just a celebration of our growing ties but an opportunity to deepen our understanding and explore new avenues for collaboration,” he said, adding that this visit will be a stepping stone toward a brighter future of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Chairman Senate concluded that the address of the speaker to the house would mark a new chapter in the history of not only the Senate but also Russia-Pakistan ties.

PTI parliamentary leader Senator Ali Zafar, speaking in the house, said the visit of the Russian delegation showed that diplomacy was not limited to governments but a parliamentary affair also. “We believe that both Russian and Pakistani legislatures can bridge gaps and build bridges that normally statecraft cannot.”

In this new world order, we want to strengthen the ties and we believe that Russian can be a leading and crucial partner for us, he said.

A day earlier, Speaker Matvienko along with her high-level delegation, including members of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, arrived in Islamabad at the special invitation of the Senate chairman.

Later in the day, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation Valentina I. Matvienko called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the presidency here.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan-Russia relations are based on mutual respect and mutual commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programs.

He also pointed out that both countries have enormous potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan.

Both the sides underscored the importance of diversifying trade and economic cooperation, besides enhancing regional connectivity and commercial relations through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the North-South Transport Corridor.

The Russian Speaker emphasized that her country accords priority to its relationship with Pakistan. She hoped that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Parliaments of the two countries would further deepen bilateral relations.

She expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade. She also conveyed the special greetings from President Putin.

Additionally, she congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the SCO Heads of Government as well as Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.