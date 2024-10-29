NA witnesses verbal brawl on 26th Constitutional Amendment passage

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed verbal brawl between the lawmakers of opposition and treasury benches over the matter of passing the 26th constitutional amendment from the parliament with the majority of votes.

The constitutional package was approved last week from both the house of the parliament with two third majority. “The constitutional amendment was passed in a democratic way with two third majority from both the house [National Assembly and Senate],” said PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, responding to the concerns raised by the opposition MPs. This judicial package was approved with the utmost efforts of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Patel said that the allied partners with the support of other members successfully passed the 26th amendment for the benefit of the country. “Visible cracks appeared in the opposition party [PTI]. The former selected prime minister was ousted democratically with the power of vote,” he said, mentioning that the opposition party’s leaders are adopting dual standards. “The opposition party members are criticizing the incumbent government and at the same time are demanding funds for the same government,” he remarked.

PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, on a point of order, said the no-trust motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan was a democratic process. “The PPP following the principles of democracy had always given proper space to its opponent in every era,” he said.

Earlier, former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser blamed the ruling parties for undemocratically passing the 26th amendment from the parliament. He also sought funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The house, on Monday, witnessed a very thin presence of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.