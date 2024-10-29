Nazeer Tarar calls for global cooperation to uphold rule of law

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Monday emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure the rule of law, protect human rights, and prevent crimes against humanity.

Speaking at the 47th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), hosted by Pakistan, the minister reiterated the country’s commitment to working with the international community to achieve global peace and justice.

During the session titled “The Regional Perspective on the Enforcement of Rome Law and Reforms in Local Legislation,” the Senator highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to promoting peace, stability, and respect for human rights. He said that parliamentarians played a key role in safeguarding human rights and advancing democracy.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s active participation in global efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

He stressed that challenges like climate change and environmental sustainability required a unified global approach. The minister called for aligning local laws with international legal standards and values, urging cooperation in reshaping political practices, economic priorities, and legal traditions. Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged that while some countries had made significant reforms related to the Rome Statute, others were still lagging.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping missions and its efforts to promote human rights and freedoms globally.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s proactive measures in addressing human rights issues and enhancing climate resilience, particularly through laws designed to protect vulnerable segments of society.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, also highlighted the ongoing crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

He condemned the grave human rights violations occurring in both regions and called for international action to address these injustices.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to protecting human rights and noted that the Pakistani Parliament had passed significant laws to safeguard the rights of minorities. These legislative measures reflect the country’s dedication to ensuring justice and equality for all citizens, particularly vulnerable communities.

“Pakistan stands firm in its support for the oppressed people of IIOJK and Palestine, reaffirming the nation’s resolve to continue advocating for their rights on global platforms, Senator Tarar reiterated.