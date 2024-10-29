NHA doubles annual revenue to Rs 110 billion

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced a 100% increase in the National Highway Authority's (NHA) annual income, which rose from Rs 64 billion last year to Rs 110 billion in 2024.

Calling it a “historic milestone,” he noted that toll revenue alone doubled from Rs 32 billion to Rs 64 billion, underscoring financial progress for the agency.

During his visit to NHA headquarters, the minister inspected the National Traffic Operation Center, reviewed motorway monitoring systems, and directed daily revenue reporting.

He expressed satisfaction with 99% of vehicles adopting the M-tag on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and instructed enhanced camera monitoring for vehicle identification.

To boost public adoption of the M-tag system, Khan urged a two-week awareness campaign to promote its time-saving and security benefits.

He also engaged with control center officers, advocating for greater automation to improve efficiency. Recognizing the revenue increase, the minister suggested performance bonuses for NHA employees as the authority moves towards financial self-reliance.