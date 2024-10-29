Noida Eagles record first win; Sahgal Delhi Demons taste first defeat of the season

The Pro Cricket League witnessed an electrifying contest as the faced off against the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights. Winning the toss, the Sledgehammers opted to field first, a decision that would soon be tested by the Eagles’ explosive batting.

The Eagles struggled initially, losing both openers during the powerplay. However, Ankit Narwal stepped up brilliantly, scoring a stunning unbeaten 136 runs off 62 balls, peppered with 13 fours and 10 sixes. His captain, Kuldeep Hudda, provided solid support with a quickfire 37 off 21 deliveries. The Eagles ended their innings with a competitive total of 217/6.

In response, the Sledgehammers faced a daunting challenge right from the start. Despite high hopes for in-form batter Pawan Negi, who was dismissed for a duck, Deepansh Kumar attempted to anchor the innings with a valiant 73 runs off 43 balls. However, the chase faltered under the pressure from Ankit Narwal, who completed a remarkable performance by taking 5 wickets. The Sledgehammers ultimately fell short, losing the match by 28 runs. Narwal was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match for his all-around excellence.

Game 2 – Sahgal Delhi Demons Fall Short Against Gurugram Patriots

In the second match of the day, the Sahgal Delhi Demons could not continue their impressive form against the Gurugram Patriots. Winning the toss, the Patriots opted to bowl first, a decision that initially seemed to favor the Demons.

The Demons’ openers set the stage with an explosive 80-run partnership. Abhijeet Sharma led the charge with a blistering 57 runs off just 21 balls, while Mohammad Sultan Ansari contributed a solid 38 off 31. The highlight of the innings came from Vishu Khatri, who scored a dazzling 62 runs off 38 balls, leading the Demons to a formidable total of 206/3 in their 20 overs.

The Patriots began their chase poorly, stumbling to 54 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the 8th over. However, captain Harpreet Singh Sunny ignited hope for the Patriots, launching a powerful counterattack with an unbeaten 73 runs from just 32 balls. He received valuable support from Sami Shinwari and Prashant Gurjar, both scoring around 40 runs. In a thrilling finish, the Patriots reached their target with 7 balls to spare, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Overall, it was a day of exhilarating cricket in New Delhi, showcasing the highs and lows of competitive play as the celebrated their first victory, while the Sahgal Delhi Demons faced their first defeat of the season.