Only Israel Matters?

In a world fraught with conflict, Israel is defended as a priority above all. This approach, strongly endorsed by its close ally the United States, has seen Israel not only engage in violence against Palestinians but also in what some call domicide, educide, ecocide, and culturcide in Palestine — severe breaches of international law. The focus on Israel isn’t limited to Palestine alone; Israel’s territorial ambitions extend beyond, affecting countries like Lebanon and Jordan. It will engage militarily with any state challenging its occupation, war activities, or human rights record, even clashing with the United Nations to solidify its stance in ongoing conflicts.

Examining Israel’s recent actions reveals substantial violations of international law. In Palestine, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, with 100,000 wounded in Gaza and 6,200 in the occupied West Bank. Whole families have been wiped out: 902 families completely, 1,364 with a single survivor, and 3,472 with just two. This amounts to what many consider ethnic cleansing. Articles II and III of the Genocide Convention outline specific acts of genocide, which seem relevant here, including killing, inflicting psychological trauma, and blocking aid to affected areas.

Beyond individual lives, the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure is vast. Over 70% of Gaza’s infrastructure lies in ruins, with 87,000 housing units destroyed, 9% of industrial facilities levelled, and 32 hospitals targeted. Schools have not been spared, with 17,224 students and 3,686 educational staff lost, and 161 UNRWA schools damaged or destroyed. Gaza’s water is largely undrinkable, agricultural lands have been bombed, and sewage facilities are failing. Cultural sites have also been decimated: 79% of mosques and three churches bombed, as well as national archives and historical monuments. Such actions contravene the Hague Regulations, which prohibit the destruction of property and institutions tied to religion, education, and culture.

Countries voicing opposition to these actions often face retaliation. This includes Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran particularly concerning. Following an Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that killed top commanders, Iran responded with missiles. Israel’s further attacks, including high-profile assassinations, have led to Iranian missile strikes. This escalating cycle risks open war, destabilising the region further.

Additionally, Israel’s relationship with the United Nations remains strained. After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned against escalation in the region, Israel’s foreign minister declared him persona non grata. Under international law, such a designation is reserved for diplomats, not heads of international organisations. Moreover, Israeli tanks breached a UN base in Lebanon, injuring peacekeepers from UNIFIL, whose mission is to prevent invasions in Lebanon. Under the Rome Statute, attacking peacekeepers constitutes a war crime, prosecutable by the International Criminal Court. Humanitarian aid is also obstructed. Out of 378 aid worker deaths since October 2023, 294 have been in Gaza, with aid convoys and shelters frequently targeted. While the UNSC could impose sanctions on Israel, US vetoes historically prevent any punitive actions. Since 1967, the US has vetoed 37 resolutions seeking justice for Palestinians.

The UNRWA, established post-Nakba to support displaced Palestinians, also faces aggression. Since the 2023 conflict escalation, UNRWA facilities have been hit, killing displaced Palestinians sheltering within. Although Israel accused some UNRWA staff of involvement in attacks, the UN found no evidence, though funding was briefly withdrawn by several countries. The Israeli Knesset has since advanced bills to ban UNRWA within Israeli-claimed territories and strip its staff of diplomatic immunities.

The United States’ continued backing of Israel has enabled such actions, allowing Israel to operate with little accountability. Without significant intervention, both Israel’s disregard for international obligations and the deteriorating situation for Palestinians are likely to persist, amplifying the risk of wider regional conflict.

Zubair Ali Soomro

A freelance columnist based in Karachi.