Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Over 0.3m kids to be given polio vaccine in Lodhran

Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, International

LONDON   -   Deputy Commissioner(DC),Abdul Rauf Mahr inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Lodhran, here on Monday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), district Health Authority, Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Ahmed, and other health officials were present in the anti-polio drive. During his media briefing at the launch, DC shared that the campaign aims to vaccinate 385,027 children under five across the district to protect them against polio. He emphasized that the campaign has commenced and will run until November 1,2024(Friday). He assured that district administrative officers would monitor the polio teams throughout the campaign to ensure effective coverage. The campaign will involve a well-organized network of 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 area in-charges,1459 mobile teams,68 fixed teams and 26 transit teams. He directed the teams to ensure finger marking and door marking during the campaign to ensure all children are reached and vaccinated. DC also urged the parents to must give polio drops to their kids in order to protect them from lifetime disability.

Staff Reporter

