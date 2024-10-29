Over 865,000 kids to receive polio drops in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Sarmad Sal­eem Akram, has officially launched a critical anti-po­lio campaign aimed at vaccinating 865,755 children in the city.

The campaign will run from October 28 to Novem­ber 3, with the goal of making Peshawar polio-free and safeguarding children from this crippling dis­ease.

During the launch event, the Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children and visited various health centres across the city to over­see the campaign.

While speaking to parents, he stressed the impor­tance of vaccination not only for individual protec­tion but also for the community’s future health.

“The complete eradication of polio is our collective responsibility,” he stated.

He emphasised the vital role parents can play in this effort, urging them to participate actively in the campaign and ensure their children receive the nec­essary vaccinations.

“The campaign will involve strict adherence to safety measures, with teams dispatched to every street and neighbourhood to administer the vaccine,” he added.

He praised the dedication and hard work of the po­lio teams, noting, “Their efforts are crucial in the fight against polio.”

He called on the public to support the campaign wholeheartedly and contribute to protecting chil­dren from polio.

Security arrangements for polio drive reviewed

Superintendent Police (SP) Warsak Division Mukh­tiar Ali conducted visits to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) on Monday to assess security arrangements for the ongoing polio campaign.

During his visits, Mukhtiar Ali highlighted that spe­cial checkpoints have been established on all internal and external routes in the Warsak Division to ensure the safety of polio teams. He also noted that opera­tions against pillion riding are ongoing.

Meetings with health officials focused on the cur­rent security situation. The SP provided police per­sonnel with specific instructions to enhance the pro­tection of polio workers.

He emphasized that the security of polio workers is crucial for the campaign’s success and reaffirmed the Peshawar Police’s commitment to eradicating polio as a national responsibility.

DC inspects steps for polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, in­spected the arrangements for the anti-polio cam­paign and the security plan for teams in the district on Monday. The DC issued directions to polio work­ers to achieve the targets set for the drive. He urged the public to cooperate fully with polio workers to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.