Over 865,000 kids to receive polio drops in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has officially launched a critical anti-polio campaign aimed at vaccinating 865,755 children in the city.
The campaign will run from October 28 to November 3, with the goal of making Peshawar polio-free and safeguarding children from this crippling disease.
During the launch event, the Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children and visited various health centres across the city to oversee the campaign.
While speaking to parents, he stressed the importance of vaccination not only for individual protection but also for the community’s future health.
“The complete eradication of polio is our collective responsibility,” he stated.
He emphasised the vital role parents can play in this effort, urging them to participate actively in the campaign and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations.
“The campaign will involve strict adherence to safety measures, with teams dispatched to every street and neighbourhood to administer the vaccine,” he added.
He praised the dedication and hard work of the polio teams, noting, “Their efforts are crucial in the fight against polio.”
He called on the public to support the campaign wholeheartedly and contribute to protecting children from polio.
Security arrangements for polio drive reviewed
Superintendent Police (SP) Warsak Division Mukhtiar Ali conducted visits to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) on Monday to assess security arrangements for the ongoing polio campaign.
During his visits, Mukhtiar Ali highlighted that special checkpoints have been established on all internal and external routes in the Warsak Division to ensure the safety of polio teams. He also noted that operations against pillion riding are ongoing.
Meetings with health officials focused on the current security situation. The SP provided police personnel with specific instructions to enhance the protection of polio workers.
He emphasized that the security of polio workers is crucial for the campaign’s success and reaffirmed the Peshawar Police’s commitment to eradicating polio as a national responsibility.
DC inspects steps for polio drive
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, inspected the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign and the security plan for teams in the district on Monday. The DC issued directions to polio workers to achieve the targets set for the drive. He urged the public to cooperate fully with polio workers to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.