PA accolades Pak Army’s sacrifices for country’s defence

LAHORE - Expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and honoring their immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, the Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to the army soldiers. The resolution, presented by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, stated that the armed forces have won the hearts of the nation by defeating terrorism.

The resolution further stated that the Pakistan Army has taken significant steps with the support of federal and provincial governments to establish law and order, eliminate the hawala business, and eradicate smuggling and terrorism. “This assembly wholeheartedly commends those efforts”. The session also included a general discussion on the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar noted that the non-development budget for the province includes Rs 2,633 billion of which only Rs 525 billion have been spent so far.

Bhachar discussed the budget expenditures for the current fiscal year stating that despite Rs 842 billion allocated for the development budget, only Rs 124 billion have been released after six months. He added that Rs 2,633 billion were set aside in the non-development budget, of which only Rs 525 billion have been spent. He remarked that the government lacked both vision and planning for financial expenditures.

Also, the treasury members criticized their own government for dilapidated roads linking smaller cities with each other. Government members Mian Noor Amin, Rana Ahsan, and Mian Iftikhar Chhachhar lashed out at the government over the poor condition of road network.

They pointed out that pits on the Kasur-Lahore Depalpur Road have turned into ponds and road accidents have been happening every day. “Today, a twenty-year-old lost his life in a road accident,”Mian Noor min said, adding: “The C&W officials are guilty”.

Rana Ahsan said the chief minister needs to address our issues. Mian Iftikhar Chhachhar mocked: “In our area, there’s no need for a van to come to Lahore for deliveries; deliveries happen due to the poor condition of the roads” He went on to say: “No one cares about the Depalpur-Kasur Road; I will not come to this assembly as a token of protest.” He asked if funds had been allocated, why aren’t they being spent on the road?”

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Suhail Ahmed Bharth acknowledged the poor condition of the road from Depalpur to Okara-Kasur and stated that work is being done on this road. The minister told the House that there is an alignment issue and people in his constituency were also facing difficulties. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan asked the minister if funds were released before the PML-N government, then what alignment was he talking about? Expressing his displeasure, the speaker sated: “Deliveries are happening on this road, murders are occurring on this road, accidents are taking place on this road, and robberies are happening on this road,”the speaker “Take these MPAs and the secretary with you and give them a timeline to construct the road”, the speaker asked the minister.

The minister asked the agitating treasury members to meet him in his office the next day and he would resolve the Depalpur to Okara-Kasur Road on a priority basis.

Regarding the water issue, opposition member Ejaz Shafi had a heated exchange with the speaker, who reprimanded the opposition for politicizing the water matter. The Speaker stated that if the government does not pay attention, we will be longing for every drop of drinking water in fifteen years. During the Assembly proceedings, opposition member Nadia Khar made a passionate statement in the Assembly regarding her arrest, saying, “When my eyes were blindfolded, I asked the police if they had a letter from the speaker. You said that no arrest would happen without my permission.” The speaker condemned the arrest of an Assembly member without his permission and vowed not to tolerate such incidents in future.

The speaker adjourned the session till Tuesday morning at 11 am expressing dismay over absence of majority of treasury members.