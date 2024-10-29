Pakistan continues to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directive, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues its humanitarian support for Gaza and Lebanon.

The NDMA, in partnership with Al-Khidmat Foundation, dispatched its 17th aid consignment from Karachi to Lebanon, carrying approximately 17 tons of essential supplies, including tents, food tins, powdered milk, rice, clothing, hygiene kits, and medicines.

Previously, a second aid shipment was sent on Thursday from Karachi, delivering around 100 tons of crucial items such as medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk to the affected areas in Lebanon.

The aid, flown from Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to Beirut, was marked by a send-off ceremony attended by representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and local officials.

During the event, officials underscored the urgency of providing relief to those suffering amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine and Lebanon. They reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to standing in solidarity with these communities and highlighted the critical role of collaboration between welfare organizations and the public in supporting humanitarian efforts.