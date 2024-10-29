Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Pakistan hosts Asia-Pacific disaster response meeting

October 29, 2024
October 29, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as the Regional Chair of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), is hosting the INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting from October 28-29 in Islamabad. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik inaugurated the opening session alongside INSARAG Global Lead Winston Chang and UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya. Discussions covered the global and regional work plans for 2024, governance review, and the Global Strategy for 2026-2030, involving NGOs, partners, and local organizations. The Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to improving disaster management, including early warning systems and rapid response. He emphasized the importance of INSARAG’s mission to foster cooperation and standardization in search and rescue efforts worldwide. The conference gathered 55 delegations from countries including China, Russia, Australia, and South Korea, along with representatives from UN organizations, NGOs, and media. INSARAG aims to enhance international disaster response through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) standards, ensuring readiness during crises.

