Pakistan ODI squad arrives in Melbourne

Members of Pakistan’s ODI squad have reached Melbourne for their upcoming series against Australia, with the remaining players scheduled to depart today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

In preparation for the series, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently met with Pakistan’s new white-ball captain, Muhammad Rizwan, and vice-captain, Salman Ali Agha. During the meeting, Naqvi conveyed his best wishes, expressing confidence in their leadership for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Naqvi emphasized the honor of leading the national team, commending Rizwan for his commitment. "Captaining the Pakistan team is an esteemed responsibility," he stated. "The nation expects a commendable performance under your guidance in the upcoming assignments. The players in this squad are talented professionals, and we look forward to seeing them excel."

In his message to the team, Naqvi highlighted the importance of unity and resilience, stating, “Playing as a united team and fighting till the last ball guarantees success. If the team performs as one, no opposition can overcome you."

Muhammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha expressed gratitude for the Chairman’s support. Rizwan affirmed, “We are determined to give our best in the upcoming challenges on away tours, striving to meet the expectations of our fans and country.”