Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Pakistan Pledges to Strengthen CPEC

Pakistan Pledges to Strengthen CPEC
Web Desk
3:39 PM | October 29, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into its next phase, aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, industrial development, digital technology, and agriculture.

Speaking at the International Conference on China's Development and Global Leadership Journey, Dar highlighted China’s swift economic growth, projecting its rise as a global powerhouse. He shared that China has offered to host 100 senior Pakistani agricultural students for training to improve production per acre.

“Pakistan is determined to strengthen CPEC, broadening our collaboration with China,” Dar stated, emphasizing educational exchanges to boost Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Dar’s comments reflect Pakistan’s strategic focus on utilizing CPEC to foster economic and technological advancements with China’s support.

