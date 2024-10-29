Pakistan, Russia pledge to enhance security and defense cooperation in high-level meeting

In a significant move to strengthen defense ties, Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration across multiple security domains.

The resolve was underscored during a high-profile meeting between Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions covered key issues including regional security and the enhancement of bilateral defense cooperation.

General Munir reiterated Pakistan's dedication to fostering robust defense ties with Russia, a stance warmly acknowledged by Colonel General Fomin, who commended the Pakistan Army's achievements in counter-terrorism.

Colonel General Fomin also stressed the importance of unified global efforts in addressing extremism, recognizing Pakistan’s ongoing role in maintaining regional stability.