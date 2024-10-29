Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Pakistan, Russia pledge to strengthen military cooperation in high-level meeting

Web Desk
6:48 PM | October 29, 2024
A high-level Russian delegation, led by Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan, at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation and exploring industrial partnerships, with particular emphasis on joint military exercises, collaborative training, and technical support for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) equipment.

Air Chief Sidhu highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to deepening military ties with Russia, pointing to opportunities for joint training and defence industry collaboration. Colonel General Fomin commended PAF’s advancements and pledged continued Russian support for strengthening the defence partnership.

According to ISPR, the meeting reflects a mutual commitment to expanding the Pakistan-Russia military alliance, with plans for joint exercises and potential equipment upgrades in the future.

