Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Pakistan’s solar growth: experts call for balanced policies to support all energy consumers

As solar costs drop, wealthier households are adopting it more widely, creating a two-tiered energy system

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

Islamabad  -  A session titled “Navigating the Solar Surge: Ensuring Fair Energy Access in Pakistan’s Power Sector” was hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). Pakistan’s rapid increase in rooftop solar installations is reshaping the country’s energy landscape but it is important to raise concerns about fair access to affordable power.

While solar adoption is growing among higher-income households, many lower-income families remain dependent on the traditional power grid and often face higher electricity costs. The session brought together energy experts who discussed the need for policies to protect both solar users and those who rely solely on the traditional grid. In his remarks, Mirza Hamid Hassan, former Federal Secretary for Water and Power, emphasised the need for fair cost-sharing, recommending that net metering users also contribute to grid maintenance expenses. “To ensure fair access to energy, we need to share grid costs fairly between solar and grid-dependent consumers,” he said, calling for balanced energy policies.

While presenting findings from an IPS study, Wali Farooqui, Research Officer, IPS, highlighted that as solar costs drop, wealthier households are adopting it more widely, creating a two-tiered energy system. “Higher-income households can avoid rising electricity costs, but those who cannot afford solar are left with a larger share of grid expenses,” he said. Khalid Rahman, Chairman, IPS, highlighted the need for updates to net metering policies to address these issues, urging policymakers to consider all consumers’ needs. “Without looking at the full impact, we risk hurting those who still depend on traditional grid services,” he remarked.

A senior IPS associate and energy advocate, Ameena Sohail, warned that unchecked solar growth could strain the grid. “Solar makes economic sense, but we urgently need regulations to keep the grid stable while supporting fair solar use,” she commented.

Asad Mahmood, a renewable energy expert, noted the growing divide between solar users and those relying on the grid. He advocated for clear rules to protect consumers still using the traditional grid from additional financial pressures.

Abubakar Ismail, Head of Energy and Sustainability at Amreli Steels, stressed the need for balanced policies. He highlighted challenges from Solar’s irregular output and the importance of maintaining grid reliability during non-solar hours. He cautioned against a potential “duck curve” scenario — a steep change in grid demand — if solar growth is not carefully managed. Muhammad Musaddiq, CEO, Siddique Renewable Energy, discussed the low solar adoption rate in Pakistan and pointed to the dual challenges of power theft and pollution from fossil fuels. He urged more focus on solar power and electric vehicles to address these issues. The session ended with a call for collaborative efforts to create a fair, sustainable energy system that supports both solar users and traditional grid customers.

