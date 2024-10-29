Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Pakistan to call for urgent action to combat climate crisis during COP29

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review preparations for upcoming COP29 to be held in Baku

Fawad Yousafzai
October 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan will call for urgent action to combat climate crisis during the up­coming COP29, as the scale of the cli­mate challenges exceeds the country’s capacity, requiring immediate global support. 

A high level meeting, presided over by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, re­viewed preparations for the upcoming COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in November. The meeting emphasised Pakistan’s urgent call for international support to combat the intensifying cli­mate crisis. 

The meeting was attended by Dr Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on For­eign Affairs; Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Co­ordination; and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s critical vulnerability to climate im­pacts, with recent floods positioning the country as a pivotal case study on the frontlines of climate resilience and adaptation.

“Pakistan is not only the worst vic­tim of the climate crisis but also the most resilient. Despite the devastat­ing floods of 2010 and 2022, our na­tion has shown unparalleled per­severance. Yet, the scale of these challenges exceeds our capacity, re­quiring immediate global support,” Prof Ahsan Iqbal said.

The minister noted that while the cat­astrophic floods of 2010 led to huge number of fatalities, strategic pre­paredness efforts helped reduce the toll during the 2022 floods. Although three times more severe, these efforts brought fatalities down underscoring the life-saving impact of resilience plan­ning. “Our success in mitigating human loss shows that preparedness is not only crucial but lifesaving. However, contin­ued resources and expertise are essen­tial to sustain this progress,” he added.

In response to the 2022 floods, Pa­kistan launched the 4RF (Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Recon­struction Framework), focusing on re­inforcing infrastructure, supporting vulnerable communities, and enhanc­ing adaptive capacity in vital sectors.

Looking ahead to COP29, the min­ister highlighted the need to mobilize policy initiatives that promote region­al collaboration. He directed prepara­tions for a roundtable to bring together climate experts from academia, inter­national specialists, and environmen­tal organizations to explore collabora­tive climate solutions.

