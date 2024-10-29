Pakistan to call for urgent action to combat climate crisis during COP29

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will call for urgent action to combat climate crisis during the up­coming COP29, as the scale of the cli­mate challenges exceeds the country’s capacity, requiring immediate global support.

A high level meeting, presided over by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, re­viewed preparations for the upcoming COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in November. The meeting emphasised Pakistan’s urgent call for international support to combat the intensifying cli­mate crisis.

The meeting was attended by Dr Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on For­eign Affairs; Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Co­ordination; and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s critical vulnerability to climate im­pacts, with recent floods positioning the country as a pivotal case study on the frontlines of climate resilience and adaptation.

“Pakistan is not only the worst vic­tim of the climate crisis but also the most resilient. Despite the devastat­ing floods of 2010 and 2022, our na­tion has shown unparalleled per­severance. Yet, the scale of these challenges exceeds our capacity, re­quiring immediate global support,” Prof Ahsan Iqbal said.

The minister noted that while the cat­astrophic floods of 2010 led to huge number of fatalities, strategic pre­paredness efforts helped reduce the toll during the 2022 floods. Although three times more severe, these efforts brought fatalities down underscoring the life-saving impact of resilience plan­ning. “Our success in mitigating human loss shows that preparedness is not only crucial but lifesaving. However, contin­ued resources and expertise are essen­tial to sustain this progress,” he added.

In response to the 2022 floods, Pa­kistan launched the 4RF (Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Recon­struction Framework), focusing on re­inforcing infrastructure, supporting vulnerable communities, and enhanc­ing adaptive capacity in vital sectors.

Looking ahead to COP29, the min­ister highlighted the need to mobilize policy initiatives that promote region­al collaboration. He directed prepara­tions for a roundtable to bring together climate experts from academia, inter­national specialists, and environmen­tal organizations to explore collabora­tive climate solutions.