Pakistani pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair attracts visitors

BEIJING - As this year’s guest country, Pakistan’s pavilion has captivated countless consumers and visitors at the 31st China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair. In the sales area, Aqil Muhammad enthusiastically markets his products in fluent Chinese.

“After just four hours since opening, I’ve already made many sales. Customers are currently in a waiting phase, but I expect a surge in orders over the final two days. Last year, I also participated in the Agri-Fair, and Yangling was the best for selling bracelets,” Aqil Muhammad, a businessman from Lahore, shared. His products are manufactured entirely in Pakistan and shipped to China; he has been traveling between the two countries for over a decade, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hussain Syed Arif from Karachi also manages some simple Chinese phrases. Although not particularly talkative, his copper handicrafts draw in curious customers. “Chinese buyers appreciate Pakistani crafts as a sign of good taste, and business is booming,” he notes. Like Aqi, his items are handcrafted in Pakistan, benefiting from the ease of export created by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and free trade agreements. Aside from the products, the displays of agricultural achievements from both China and Pakistan have garnered significant attention, attracting officials from around the world eager to learn more about collaborative efforts.