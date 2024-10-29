Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The first rule of sustainability is to align with natural forces, or at least not try to defy them.” –Paul Hawken

Past in Perspective
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 remains an indelible scar on India’s industrial landscape. On the night of December 2-3, a toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal exposed thousands to lethal methyl isocyanate gas. The immediate aftermath witnessed an estimated 3,800 deaths, while the long-term impact has affected generations with health issues. The disaster triggered widespread outrage, exposing corporate negligence and inadequate safety measures. Legal battles ensued, yet justice remained elusive for many. Bhopal stands as a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences when corporate interests supersede human safety and environmental concerns.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1730096838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024