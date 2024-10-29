The Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 remains an indelible scar on India’s industrial landscape. On the night of December 2-3, a toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal exposed thousands to lethal methyl isocyanate gas. The immediate aftermath witnessed an estimated 3,800 deaths, while the long-term impact has affected generations with health issues. The disaster triggered widespread outrage, exposing corporate negligence and inadequate safety measures. Legal battles ensued, yet justice remained elusive for many. Bhopal stands as a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences when corporate interests supersede human safety and environmental concerns.