PDWP approves Rs21.572b development schemes

LAHORE - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 40th meeting for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday approved eight significant development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 21.572 billion. Presided over by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Faisalabad Cost: Rs 3,859.337 million Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication(PPIC3) Gujranwala Cost: Rs 4,672.286 million Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Rawalpindi Cost: Rs 4,102.777 million Green Energy Projects Financed by KFW Bank Germany (Grant) Cost: Rs 5,098 million Feasibility Study for Shifting of Government Offices to Aimanabad Road, Sialkot Cost: Rs 5 million Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree Cost: Rs 860.108 million Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Program Cost: Rs 2,975 million.

Development of a Controlled Access Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange, Lahore

Recommended for ECNEC clearance, Cost: Rs 11,796.318 million

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.