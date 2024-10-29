PM arrives in Riyadh for Future Investment Initiative

arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII), organized under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, received the Prime Minister at King Khalid International Airport.

During his two-day visit, PM Shehbaz will attend and address the FII’s plenary session held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” focusing on global investments in AI, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

On social media, PM Shehbaz expressed his enthusiasm for the conference and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Saudi trade relations through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Earlier in October, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed MoUs worth over $2 billion during a Saudi delegation’s visit to Islamabad. The agreements cover investments in sectors like agriculture, energy, IT, and advanced manufacturing, including a $70 million investment in agriculture and projects in semiconductor manufacturing, textiles, hybrid power, and cybersecurity.