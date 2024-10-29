PM calls for global alliances to foster knowledge-based economy

emphasized the importance of global partnerships to address modern challenges and advance a knowledge-driven economy powered by AI, education, and healthcare. Speaking at the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz underscored the necessity of collective action to drive sustainable progress, stating, "No single nation can tackle the complexities of today’s world alone."

Highlighting Pakistan's commitment to innovation, PM Shehbaz invited global investors to contribute their expertise, particularly in areas like AI and digital technology, which he sees as transformative forces for Pakistan’s economic resilience. “Pakistan stands ready to collaborate with partners who share a vision for a prosperous future,” he added, expressing a focus on equipping the nation’s young talent with skills in AI and data science.

Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, PM Shehbaz shared Pakistan’s parallel mission to invest in its youth, aiming to foster a digitally inclusive, tech-savvy generation. In healthcare, he spoke of Pakistan’s medical advancements and potential for partnerships in genome sequencing and personalized medicine, envisioning a future where knowledge-sharing drives breakthrough healthcare solutions.

The prime minister also noted the urgent need for global stability, underscoring that peace is a prerequisite for meaningful progress and highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Expressing admiration for Riyadh's growth into a global city, he lauded Saudi leaders King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for uniting world leaders to shape a future of “limitless possibilities.”

In his closing remarks, PM Shehbaz encouraged nations to collaborate toward a shared vision of economic and social progress, saying, "As we explore infinite horizons, the future of human advancement lies in collaboration."