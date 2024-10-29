PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mostly dry weather across most of Pakistan’s plains over the next 24 hours.

However, upper areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Potohar Region are expected to experience cloudy conditions, with chances of rain, windstorms, thunderstorms, and light snowfall over high-altitude areas. Gusty winds are also forecasted in certain areas of upper Punjab.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to impact the western and northern regions of the country starting Monday.

In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across much of the country, with hot temperatures recorded in Sindh. The cities of Hyderabad, Lasbela, and Mithi were the hottest in Pakistan on Monday, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C.