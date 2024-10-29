Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Police arrest criminals, drug dealers in Kasur

October 29, 2024
KASUR   -   Police in Ganda Singh Wala launched a successful operation against criminals and suspects, leading to the arrest of a criminal advertiser and three drug dealers on Monday. According to the police, led by SHO Muhammad Abrar, the operation targeted areas near Kasur. Among those arrested were Shaukat Masih and Shahran Masih who were found distilling and selling poisonous alcohol. A significant quantity of illegal alcohol was seized during the operation. Additionally, Riyaz also known as Riyaji was arrested with over one kilogram of hashish. Kashif known as Kashi, a suspect in more than five criminal cases was also apprehended. The Ganda Singh Wala police station has registered cases against the suspects and is continuing the investigation.

