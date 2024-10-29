Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD - Police on Monday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition following an encounter. According to a police spokesperson, Tando Yousuf Police was engaged in an exchange of fire dur­ing patrolling in Tando Hyder chowk near Kalhora fly over.

He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his associates managed to escape. The identification of the apprehended suspect have been ascertained as Nouman Jokhio who was shifted to Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.

Police arrest drug peddler, recover illicit liquor

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

Station House officer (SHO) Sakhi pir Police station Sajid Ali Abbasi alongwith his staff during patrolling arrested an accused Syed Majid and recovered a drum filled with illicit liquor. Police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood ordinance.