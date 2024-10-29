Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Polling begins for SC Bar Association elections

Polling begins for SC Bar Association elections
Web Desk
10:27 AM | October 29, 2024
Polling for the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) elections commenced on Monday.

A total of 17 candidates are competing for five key seats in the SCBAP. Polling began at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. A voter turnout of 4,021 is expected, with Lahore contributing the largest share of voters at 1,414.

For the position of Bar President, Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta from the independent group is running against Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from the professional group. Salman Mansoor and Malik Zahid Aslam are in the race for the office of Secretary.

In the Punjab chapter, Rana Bakhtiar and Rana Ghulam Sarwar are contesting for the Vice President seat. For Additional Secretary, Muhammad Aurangzeb faces Zubair Hussain, while Aurangzeb Mir and Chaudhry Tanveer are competing for Finance Secretary.

These elections hold significant weight, as the Supreme Court judges often consider the perspectives of the SCBAP executive body. A closely contested race is anticipated between candidates from the independent and professional groups.

Web Desk

