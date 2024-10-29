PSX stays bullish, gains 201 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of PSX witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 201.55 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 90,195.52 points as compared to 89,993.97 points on last trading day. A total of 567,264,435 shares were traded during the day as compared to 695,544,676 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.210 billion against Rs37.873 billion on the last trading day. As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 53,645,675 shares at Rs10.44 per share, K-Electric Limited with 29,876,223 shares at Rs4.36 per share and Sui South Gas with 27,406,470 shares at Rs12.83 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs333.00 per share price, closing at Rs19,018.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs111.47 rise in its per share price to Rs1,226.19.