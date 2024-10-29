Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises.   The members of PTI are spreading false propaganda regarding health of the PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI founder is enjoying good health according to the medical board of PIMS, he stated.   In reply to a question about appointing judge for constitutional bench, he said there is a mechanism for appointment of judges. Judicial reforms would also help strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy justice to people, he added.

