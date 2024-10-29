Punjab govt’s initiative aims to train youth in modern agricultural practices

The Punjab Youth Internship Programme has the potential to transform the province's agriculture sector if implemented effectively.

Dr. Khan, an agricultural scientist at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized the importance of the programme, telling WealthPK that equipping youth with modern farming knowledge could establish agriculture on a sustainable foundation. He stressed that the government should target farmers' children, as their agricultural background would make on-field training more effective for sector development.

Skilled and trained young farmers, Dr. Khan explained, could bring innovation to agriculture, benefiting from both family knowledge and modern techniques introduced through the internship programme. The hands-on experience they would gain in crop production, sustainable agriculture, and modern cultivation methods is vital, he noted.

"We need modern machinery and cutting-edge knowledge to boost agricultural productivity and address challenges posed by climate change. The programme's broader goal is to empower youth with skills and knowledge that will ultimately strengthen farmers' financial positions. Only well-informed farmers can elevate agriculture, working alongside agricultural scientists," he stressed.

Dr. Khan highlighted that Punjab farmers face multiple challenges, including low productivity, outdated farming methods, and a lack of interest from the younger generation in pursuing agriculture. "Many young people are turning away from agriculture, seeking opportunities in cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. This generational gap in farming will make future challenges harder to address," he warned.

He believes the internship programme could reverse these negative trends, as engaging with youth could introduce fresh ideas, technological advances, and a renewed sense of purpose to the sector.

Ali Shahzad, a youth empowerment activist, told WealthPK that engaging the younger generation in agriculture is critical. "In pursuit of better jobs, our youth are leaving rural areas, widening the generational gap in farming. If this continues, we will face serious issues in the future," he explained.

Shahzad believes the internship programme could help youth view agriculture as a viable and progressive career. "Agriculture is evolving globally, and we need to expose our youth to agri-tech, precision farming, and smart irrigation. Farming is no longer just about traditional methods," he pointed out.

"We must make farming both economically rewarding and sustainable to attract young people," Shahzad added. "The programme should not only impart knowledge but also foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem, enabling youth to take advantage of government policies and launch new ventures without obstacles."