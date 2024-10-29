Punjab Stadium hosts Lahore Youth Festival trials

LAHORE - The Lahore Youth Festival held trials for long jump, triple jump, discus throw, and tug-of-war at Punjab Stadium on Monday, drawing participation from hundreds of female students across schools, colleges, and universities. Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, attended the event as chief guest and congratulated the athletes and teams who advanced to the festival’s finals.The top performers from various institutions will now compete in the festival’s final rounds, set to take place at Fortress Stadium from November 8-10. The results of the trials are: Long Jump (Schools/Colleges): Kinza Sarfaraz (Lahore College for Women), Irsa Fatima (Punjab Group of Colleges), Dua Sohail, Minahil Nadeem (APCG), Sidra Iram (JGAC), Minahil Naveed (APCG), Waniya (APCG), Sayyda Areej (Samanabad College). Long Jump (Universities): Sonaina Shaheen (LCWU), Azka Iqbal (Superior University), Manazza (PU), Domil Fatima (PU), Arooj Shehzad (Superior University), Natasha (LCW), Kiran Abbas (Superior University), Amber Shaheen (LCW). Triple Jump (Universities): Amtul Rehman (LCW), Domil Fatima (PU), Sehar Fatima (GCU), Sonaina (LCW).Triple Jump (Schools/Colleges): Kinza Sarfraz (LCW), Anusha (Superior), Manahil Naveed (GCG), Ayesha Mumtaz (LCW), Amisha (FIC).Pole Vault (Universities): Mehak (PU), Rabia (LCW), Madiha (PU), Azka (Superior), Kashf (LCW). Discus Throw (Universities): Noorus Saba (PU), Mahnoor (PU), Khadeeja, Jannat Jan (PU), Moazzama (LCWU), Mariam Awan, Maleeha, Aiman Shahzad (PU), Humaira Rashid, Zarfashan (FAST University). Girls Tug-of-War: Teams from Lahore College for Women University, LGES, Government Graduate College Gulberg, and Punjab University will compete in the finals.