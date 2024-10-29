Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Rain likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir, Potohar region

NEWS WIRE
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While cloudy weather with chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar Region. However, gusty winds are expected at isolated places in upper Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from Monday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Lasbela, Mithi, Hyderabad 42, Shaheed Benazirabad 41C.

