Rizwan sets sights on ICC titles, stresses unity and backup plans for Pakistan

LAHORE - Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has laid out a clear vision for his leadership as he prepares to guide the team in the upcoming series against Australia. Rizwan, 32, takes the helm after Babar Azam stepped down following Pakistan’s disappointing early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, marking their first-ever group-stage elimination.His captaincy debut begins on Pakistan’s tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is from November 4 to November 18.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Rizwan revealed his ambition to build a solid backup framework for the team, emphasising the importance of preparing emerging leaders and maintaining a robust roster of players ready to lead Pakistan forward. “My vision is that there should always be a backup captain and player for every position in the national team. We need to develop future leaders who are prepared to carry the team’s legacy.”

In addition to building team depth, Rizwan is focused on ending Pakistan’s drought in ICC tournaments, particularly targeting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Reflecting on recent near misses in international competitions, he expressed determination to bring home titles. “We have reached semifinals and finals, but our vision now is to secure victory in these upcoming events. If Pakistan participates in the 2028 Olympics, that too is part of my ambition.”

The new white-ball captain emphasised that unity and team cohesion would be central to his leadership style. “A captain’s strength lies in uniting the team, understanding the players’ strengths, and knowing who to rely on at crucial moments. I want each player to feel they’re a captain in their own right,” he said, adding that he would simply be “the one doing the toss.”

The experienced wicket-keeper and batter is ready to balance his multifaceted role, pointing to his captaincy in the PSL and prior vice-captaincy as key learning experiences. “Leading from the front is essential,” he said and added: “If I expect something from my players, I must first set the example myself. As a captain, I am prepared to make sacrifices, whether it is adjusting my role in the field or altering the batting lineup for the team’s benefit.”

Captain Rizwan affirmed his commitment to doing ‘whatever is required for Pakistan’.“As a leader, I am prepared to make sacrifices and remain adaptable to the team’s needs, whether in fielding, wicketkeeping, or adjusting the batting order. Whatever Pakistan requires, I am fully committed to delivering and win glories for my team and country,” he concluded.